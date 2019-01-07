Antigonish RCMP Report A Quiet Holiday Period

MacBeath said New Years wasn’t busy either, noting there were no major incidents. He said residents seemed to enjoy their holidays legally. When asked if there was a change in drug related charges with this being the first holiday season with cannabis legalization, MacBeath said they haven’t seen an uptick in cannabis related offences. He said most people, including the police, were concerned with the possibility of more instances of impaired driving under the influence of cannabis.

MacBeath passed along a thanks to the general public, noting the messaging and public service announcements about the hazards of driving while impaired by drug or alcohol seems to have made a difference. He also said the availability of taxis in the area helps as well.