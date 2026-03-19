Antigonish RCMP Report a Quiet Weekend in the Lead-Up to St. Patrick’s Day

Antigonish RCMP released some information regarding policing activities in the town on Saturday.

RCMP had extra enforcement measures in place over the weekend in the lead up to St. Patrick’s Day.

St. FX University also had events planned for students that weekend, including a pancake breakfast, and opening the Golden X Inn for all students.

On Saturday, Antigonish RCMP issued four summary offence tickets for Illegal possession of liquor, one underage drinking, one for Public Intoxication, and issued three warnings for illegal possession of liquor.

Police also issued three by-Law tickets, two for public urination and a nuisance party. Six persons were lodged in cells for public intoxication.

RCMP stated that overall, the students were polite and followed police direction, with no major issues noted.