Antigonish RCMP Reports a Busy Summer

Antigonish RCMP said it’s been a busy summer so far.

Antigonish RCMP Sgt. Warren MacBeath said in terms of overall calls, police have been a little bit busier than last summer. He said while there are fewer students staying in the town this summer and there is a decrease in related calls, he said they received a lot more tourist related calls with driving complaints on the highway, and a few more collisions.

MacBeath pointed to the increase in local events, noting they haven’t been problematic from a police perspective, with the events themselves being well organized. He said police are hoping that will continue as we head into the IWK 250 race weekend, as well as the RCMP musical Ride and Summerfest in August.

MacBeath also said they saw a decrease in the number of calls regarding modified mufflers on vehicles compared to last summer. Police conducted a joint traffic enforcement initiative in Antigonish resulting in over 40 tickets being issued last fall.