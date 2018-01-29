Antigonish RCMP to Crack down on Distracted Drivers
An Antigonish Town councilor says that the RCMP will be keeping an eye open during February for distracted drivers. Councillor Jack MacPherson is Chair for the Police Advisory Board, and says that during the month of February, the RCMP are going to be paying close attention to drivers using their cellphones behind the wheel, or other distracting items:
MacPherson says that drivers engaged with cell phones are up to eight times as likely to be involved in a crash.