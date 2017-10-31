Antigonish RCMP to remind motorists about approaching winter conditions

Advisory Board, and says that during the month of November, the RCMP are reminding motorists to pay attention to driving conditions as the temperature begins to drop. An Antigonish Town councilor says that the RCMP will be amping up their watch as winter driving conditions approach. Jack MacPherson is Chair for the PoliceAdvisory Board, and says that during the month of November, the RCMP are reminding motorists to pay attention to driving conditions as the temperature begins to drop.

MacPherson says the RCMP will be proactive in preventing accidents:

MacPherson says that as the weather begins to switch and cool down, drivers need to be more careful when driving through town and on the local highways.