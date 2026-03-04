Antigonish RCMP will have Additional Enforcement Measures in Place for St. Patrick’s Day

RCMP say extra enforcement measures will be in place ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

Cpl. Jim Floyd with the Antigonish RCMP said right now they are planning on scheduling extra members and having more members working with increased visibility in and around potential hot spots where people tend to gather.

Last year on Saturday March 15, a large crowd of people took part in an unsanctioned street party on St. Mary’s Street. Following the weekend, police said eight people were placed in cells, for Liquor Control Act and Disturbing the Peace offences. Officers also issued 17 Summary Offence Tickets, 11 for Liquor Control Act. Officers also served two tickets under the town’s Nuisance Party By-Law. The cost to the town last year was around $20,000, mostly due to extra RCMP staffing.