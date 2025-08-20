Antigonish Regional Emergency Management Organization meets with Antigonish Town and County Officials to discuss Water

The Antigonish Regional Emergency Management Organization met with Antigonish Town and County representatives on Monday, August 18, to discuss water in Antigonish.

A release on the county`s web site states with the current water conservation measures in place, officials are seeing the lowest water consumption rates in recent years, showing the restrictions appear to be working.

Blaise MacDonald, Antigonish Emergency management coordinator, encouraged everyone to continue the conservation efforts.

While the 10 millimetres of water on Sunday helped slow the rate of decline and temporarily stabilized water levels for a day or two, it was not enough to restart the James River Dam spilling, and levels are expected to begin falling again later this week.

Until there is a significant amount of rainfall, Town and County residents and businesses connected to the Town water system are reminded the following activities remain prohibited; watering lawns, trees, shrubs, flower beds, or vegetable gardens, filling swimming pools, washing vehicles, driveways, walkways, or other outdoor surfaces.

Residents are reminded that grey water—recycled household water from dishwashing, laundry, or bathing—may be used to help keep gardens and plants alive.

The municipalities will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as conditions change.