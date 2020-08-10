Antigonish Resident Advises Swimmers to Check Warnings at Beaches Before Swimming

An Antigonish resident has some advice this summer, check the beach before heading out for a swim. Ruthanna O’Brien and a friend had a very close call last week, after being caught in a riptide while swimming at Jimtown beach.

O’Brien says two women in a paddleboard, and a boat came out to rescue them after hearing their calls for help. The pair were later taken to hospital because of fluid in the bottom of their lungs. O’Brien says what she experienced can happen very quickly, so take heed of all warning signs on the beaches.