An Antigonish resident has been appointed to Canada’s highest civilian honour. Lucille Harper

has been named a member of the Order of Canada. Harper is being recognized for her long-time leadership of the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assulat Services Association and for her ongoing activism against sexual violence.

Harper’s appointment was among 135 Canadians named to the order by Governor General Mary Simon. Seven Nova Scotians, including Harper were chosen.