Antigonish’s annual Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday, November 25.

To register for the parade, residents are asked to fill out the form at www.townofantigonish.ca. Registration is due by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m., leaving from Fairview Street and ending at Antigonish Market Square.

The Town and County are also busy organizing other holiday activities, with details and updates to come.