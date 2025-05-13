Antigonish Scotiabank Mini-Pitch Set for Grand Opening in June

Make Your Move Antigonish is hosting the grand opening of the Antigonish Scotiabank Mini-Pitch next month.

Set for June 7, with a rain date for the following day, the event will include a sensory friendly hour from noon until 1 p.m. then everyone is welcome from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a barbeque, bouncy castles, face painting, a DJ with music, special guests, and a ribbon cutting.

The mini-pitch was designed as a shared recreational space for drop-in free play, with a sport tile surface, with side panels, soccer goals and basketball hoops, and additional space for free play.

Megan MacNeil, active living coordinator with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, said the municipality is happy with the new facility, which had a soft opening in the fall. She said the ceremony is also a thank you to Scotiabank for coming to the area with the opportunity.

Scotiabank, The Municipality of the County of Antigonish, the Town of Antigonish, and the Nova Scotia Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism, and Heritage, all contributed funding to the project, while the Strait Regional Centre for Education donated the land.