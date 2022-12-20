Antigonish Seeking Funding on a Feasibility Study on a District Energy System

Antigonish Town Council voted to send an application for a feasibility study on a district energy system.

Town CAO Jeff Lawrence said the town is applying for a grant to do a feasibility study on a district energy system to supply heat to StFX University to replace the current power plant. The feasibility study will cost $500,000 with the grant covering about 70 per cent.

Lawrence said if the town is not successful in the FCM grant, then they would have to revisit how they would fund the additional 30 per cent.

The CAO said it is all part of the town’s program moving toward being the first net zero community in Canada. He said the town expects to hear back in the next two to three months on the applications.