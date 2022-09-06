Antigonish Seeks Input from Residents on a Draft Accessibility Plan

The Town of Antigonish is asking residents to come out and voice their input on a draft municipal accessibility plan for the community.

The draft, developed by the town and its accessibility committee along with consultants Upland Planning and RHAD Architects, includes recommendations for the town on items such as transportation, employment, and awareness and education. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said work on the plan began about three years ago but delays happened with covid 19.

A public open house is set for the Antigonish Library from 2-4 and 5-7 on September 13.

Following the open house, Boucher said Upland will take the received feedback and make any necessary adjustments to the plan. The plan can be found on the town`s website, and hard copies are available at the Antigonish Library and Town Hall.