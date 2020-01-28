Antigonish seeks Public Input on the Future of Energy

The Town of Antigonish is looking for input on the future of energy in the municipality.

An online recruitment screener for Antigonish Electric Utility customers wrapped up yesterday.

The town hired Thinkwell Shift, a resource conservation company through the Alternative Resource Energy Authority or AREA, to conduct the survey. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the survey is a way to consult with constituents and look at different green energy opportunities. The screener will be used to help select people to take part in focus groups today at the Antigonish Library.

Boucher said the town already talked about green initiatives such as a solar farm and charging stations, noting other announcements are coming. She thanked all the participants in the screener.