Antigonish Senior A Bulldogs Preparing for the upcoming Season

The new Antigonish Senior A Bulldogs are looking to make some noise this hockey season.

The Bulldogs are part of the new Nova Scotia Senior Hockey league, which includes teams from Pictou County, East Hants, Truro, Cape Breton West, Cape Breton County, and Glace Bay.

Matthew Ryder, general manager of the Antigonish squad, said he came on board towards the end of June, having previously worked with the St. John’s Fog Devils of the QMJHL, where he served in both Media Operations and Hockey Operations, and later supported Gardiner MacDougall at the University of New Brunswick, contributing to media outreach and program growth.

He began putting together a roster at that point, noting each team in the league has a 30 player roster. They have around 16 players signed right now, he added.

The first game for the Senior A Bulldogs is set for October 18, when they host the Pictou County Pipers.