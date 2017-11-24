Antigonish set to Welcome St. Nick and Light the official light the Town’s Christmas Tree

A visit from Santa Claus is right around the corner. This weekend will send Antigonish residents into the Christmas spirit with the annual parade and tree lighting.

Town Mayor Laurie Bouchers says council listened to residents, and will move the parade to an evening event this year to coincide with the tree lighting. Boucher says it’s always a special event in Antigonish.

This year, the parade will start at 6:00 Saturday, with games and entertainment to be held at Columbus field at 7:00 followed by the tree lighting at 8:00.