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Antigonish Sewage Treatment Plant upgrades continue

Jul 30, 2026 | Local News

Upgrade work continues at the Antigonish Sewage Treatment Plant.  
A post on the Town of Antigonish social media states, starting today, July 30, crews are installing new aeration equipment and completing warranty maintenance on existing lines, with the work expected to last until Sunday, August 2.  
The town also states there will be several brief plant shutdowns of approximately 30 minutes each during the installation, adding residents may notice odour on these days or the days that follow. The plant’s recirculation system will continue to bring more oxygen filled water from the back of the lagoon to the front, with staff on site to monitor conditions and to add extra deodorizer.  
The town stated the work is necessary to enhance the efficiency of the plant and minimize odour over the long-term. 

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.