Antigonish Sewage Treatment Plant upgrades continue

Upgrade work continues at the Antigonish Sewage Treatment Plant.

A post on the Town of Antigonish social media states, starting today, July 30, crews are installing new aeration equipment and completing warranty maintenance on existing lines, with the work expected to last until Sunday, August 2.

The town also states there will be several brief plant shutdowns of approximately 30 minutes each during the installation, adding residents may notice odour on these days or the days that follow. The plant’s recirculation system will continue to bring more oxygen filled water from the back of the lagoon to the front, with staff on site to monitor conditions and to add extra deodorizer.