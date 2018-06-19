Antigonish Signs for a Three Year Term with Eastern District Planning Commission

Antigonish Town Council has signed on to be a part of the Eastern District Planning

Commission.

The town and the commission made the announcement in a joint release on Monday morning. The town signed on for a three-year term during its regular council meeting on Monday night and EDPC director John Bain was on hand to speak about the work of the commission.

Mayor Laurie Boucher said it’s been a number of years since the One Nova Scotia report encouraged municipalities to work together and said signing on the commission shows the town is willing to take part in such cooperation.

Upon officially joining the commission on July 2, the town will eliminate it’s director of planning and fire inspector positions. Boucher thanked Sean Day, director of planning and building services, for his work in the town over the last 20 years, noting he definitely left his footprint on the community.

The Town of Antigonish will be hosting a Meet and Greet with Eastern District Planning commission staff on July 3, 2018, in Council chambers from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.