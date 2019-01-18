Antigonish Skatepark Association gives Community Update

The Antigonish Skatepark Association updated residents at a public meeting Wednesday night .

ASA president and co-founder Jason Mason said the association updated attendees on the association’s finances, including fundraising. He said they started the year off with all of their books balanced and their bills paid. Mason also spoke about the ASA product line, with hoodies soon to join the line of hats, t-shirts, and tank-tops.

The big item, Mason said, was letting people know about a meeting tentatively scheduled for February 6. Mason said people from New Line Skateparks will be flying in from Vancouver to host a meeting for the association. The association is hoping for a large turnout to the meeting, with Mason saying they will go over the design, look, and feel of the park.

While the date and time are tentative, at the moment they are looking at hosting the meeting on February 6 at the St. Andrew Junior School from 6 to 8 p.m..