Antigonish Skatepark Association seeks Local Support for Skatepark Project

The local skatepark project needs your help.

Antigonish Skatepark Association president and co-founder Jason Mason said organizers behind the proposed Antigonish Skatepark are hoping to raise $160,000 over the next three months for the project. A donation page on canadahelps.org is up and running and there are links on the ASA’s social media pages.

Mason made the call for donations following a meeting of the association last week. Fundraising events are in the works, said Mason, and people can also purchase ASA apparel. Mason said if they can’t hit their goal of $160,000, they will still go forward with a park just smaller.