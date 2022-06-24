Antigonish Skatepark set to host pros

Antigonish’s Next Level Pro Skateboard Shop is hosting a pair of pro skateboarders on July 2.

Jason Mason, president of the Antigonish Skatepark Association and operator of Next Level, said they had planned on hosting a demo back in 2020 but covid put the brakes on that. Instead, they are bringing Jeremy Leabres (lee-ah-brez) and Jordan Powell in on July 2 for a demonstration and signing event.

When the local skatepark opened, Mason said he had wanted to bring in some pros. Upon seeing his first pro demonstration, Mason said it changed his perception of what was possible, both on a skateboard and in life.

Mason said he is hoping to inspire some of the local skateboarders through the demo, noting seeing a pro in a magazine or in a video is a different experience than seeing one live. He said the last time he remembers a pro skateboarder in town was 1991.

The pros are set to show up at the park on July 2 just before 4 p.m. for a free skate. At 5, organizers will close off the park and let the pros do their thing for about an hour. At 6, they will sign autographs and speak to the local skaters.