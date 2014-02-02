Antigonish Snow Removal Budget is Over Budget

After some severe storms in February, the Town of Antigonish`s snow removal budget is over budget.

Following last night`s regular meeting of council, Mayor Laurie Boucher was questioned about upcoming budget deliberations. When asked about snow removal, Boucher said $160,000 was allocated for snow removal and winter maintenance in this year`s budget and so far they spent $191,210.

Boucher said the town has a healthy reserve, noting staff and department directors are good to look within their departments and see what they need.

The increase in spending came from the major snow storms last month as well as clearing drains prior to a later rainstorm.