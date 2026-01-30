Antigonish Student Cora Lukeman Captures a National Heritage Award

An Antigonish student has received some national recognition.

Cora Lukeman is one of four winners in the National Heritage Fair. The Heritage Fairs program encounges students in Grades 4 to 12 research and present topics of historical significace at school-based fairs throughout the country. Based on the quality of research several students are invited to participate in the national showcase. The national winners are chosen from this select group.

The four winners each received a $500 contribution to an RESP.

For her project, Lukeman interviewed her aunt and grandfather to learn about the role of women on the farm that has been in their family for more than a century. Although farming has long been described as men’s work, she notes that women were always involved right beside them. Lukeman says thanks to women like her aunt taking more leadership roles in all aspects of agriculture in Atlantic Canada, it is more possible for girls like her to see themselves as future farmers.