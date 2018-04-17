Antigonish submits notice to leave Eastern-Strait Regional Enterprise Network

The Town of Antigonish has submitted a letter to potentially leave the Eastern-Strait Regional Enterprise Network.

During last night’s regular monthly council meeting, Mayor Laurie Boucher said although the town has submitted a letter, they’re not giving up on ESREN.

She said with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough giving their notice, Port Hawkesbury following suit, and Antigonish County looking at giving their notice, the town decided to submit a letter as well. However, she said that doesn’t mean they are actually leaving and there is still time to rescind.

Boucher said she is hopeful the REN will continue.

She said the CAOs are meeting next week, and councils will have a lot more information after that meeting.