Antigonish to Apply for Funding from Federation of Canadian Municipalities Green Fund for a Feasibility Study on a Regional District Energy System to Supply Heat to St. FX

Antigonish Town Council voted to apply for funding to the Federation of Canadian

Municipalities Green Municipal Fund to help cover the costs of a feasibility study on a regional district energy system to supply heat to StFX University to replace the current power plant.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said they are hoping to hear back on both applications as soon as possible.

The feasibility study will cost $500,000. The town made a similar application last month, and are hoping the funding they get from the applicaitons will cover the entire cost of the study