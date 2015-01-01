Antigonish to ask UARB to Increase Town’s Electric Flow Through Rates

With Nova Scotia Power rates going up as of January 1, Antigonish Town Council voted to send an application to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to increase the town’s electric flow through rates.

Bethany Collier, manager of accounting for the town of Antigonish, said the large general rate charged by the town’s utility must be the same as the rate charged by NSP. The only customer in the town on that rate is STFX University.

Even with the increases, Collier said the town’s residential power rate will be lower than NSP rates, with the residential rate approximately 19 per cent lower than NSP.

If the application is successful, the rates in the town will change along with the NSPI rates in January.