Antigonish to Continue with Boundary Review

During last night`s regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town Council, members voted to ask staff to continue with a boundary review and to confirm the number of councillors.

The Municipal Government Act requires every municipal council to conduct a study and apply to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to confirm or alter the number of councillors and the boundaries of the polling districts every eight years.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the process requires advertising that the town is conducting the review and ask for the opinion of the community. Community members will get the chance to present to council if they wish and council will then make a motion. A form is then filled out to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, and a date is set for a public hearing, and then a decision is made by the UARB.

While a number of other municipalities have already gone through the process, Boucher noted they received an extension from the UARB due to the exploration of consolidation