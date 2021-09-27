Antigonish To Have Open House on Plans for a Solar Garden

by the town to build a solar garden and how they can become part of it. There will be an open house this week, where Antigonish residents can learn more about plansby the town to build a solar garden and how they can become part of it.

It will be held Wednesday at the Antigonish Regional Library Community Room from 5 to 8 p.m.

Mayor Laurie Boucher says there’s been a lot of discussion recently about the solar garden, and she’s happy the town can now share more about what’s planned.

The solar garden will be built on top of the old Brierly Brook Landfill. Work will begin this fall with completion expected next year.