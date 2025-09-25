Antigonish to host Nova Scotia U15 Major Hockey League Pre-Season Tourism this Weekend

The Nova Scotia U15 Major Hockey League is hosting a pre-season exhibition tournament this weekend at the Charles V Keating Centre in Antigonish.

The Novas host their opening game at 9:30 on Saturday against the Wear Well Bombers out of Picotu County. They wrap things up on Sunday with a game at 5:30 on Sunday against the Gulls, out of St. Margaret’s Bay.

Novas head coach Jamie Mattie said the tournament offers coaches times to finalize their roster of 19 players, noting most teams bring between 22-24 players to take part.

The Nova host their first home game of the regular season on October 18, at 5 at the Antigonish Arena.