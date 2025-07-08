Antigonish to Host Two Football Tournaments

Antigonish is set to play host to a pair of football tournaments starting this weekend.

The 2025 U16 Eastern Regional Challenge is taking place in Antigonish from July 14th to 19th, as well as the 2025 Football Canada Cup from July 12-20.

The U16 Challenge features teams from Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, while the Football Canada Cup (FCC) will include Under-18 football talent from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia competing for a national title.

David Van Den Heuvel, offensive coordinator and assistant coach for the STFX football team and member of the organizing committee for the tournaments, said he feels it will be well attended and good for the community.

Nova Scotia’s first game for the U16 challenge is at 7 p.m. on July 16 against Ontario. For the Football Canada Cup, Nova Scotia also plays Ontario first on July 14 at 7 p.m.. All games are set for STFX stadium.