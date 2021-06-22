Antigonish to Issue Request for Proposals for Solar Garden

The town of Antigonish will soon issue a request for proposals for its proposed solar garden.

Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town is ready to go as soon as they receive word on funding from the provincial and federal government. The site, a former dump site in Brierly Brook, cannot be used for anything else.

Boucher said the town will operate the solar garden, noting all three municipal members of the Alternative Resource Energy Authority, which also includes Berwick and Mahone Bay, will run their own solar garden. Boucher said the solar garden will allow the town to create its own energy which they can then attach directly to their grid.

The total project cost for the Town of Antigonish Solar garden is $5.4 million.

The Town has an application in review for Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) funding from the provincial and federal governments.