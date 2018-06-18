Antigonish To Join Eastern District Planning Commission in July

The Town of Antigonish will officially join the Eastern District Planning Commission on July 3rd.

The announcement was made in a joint release by the town and the commission this morning.

The commission provides planning, subdivision and building inspection services for the town of Port Hawkesbury and the counties of Inverness, Richmond, Victoria and Antigonish.

The town began exploring the move to the district planning commission several months ago.

The town partners with a number of regional organizations that involve members of the District Planning Commission, including the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network, and Eastern Regional Solid Waste Management.

The town will host a meet and greet with Eastern District Planning Commission staff on July 3rd in the Council Chambers from 2 to 5 p.m.