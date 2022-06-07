Antigonish to purchase Two Solar Powered Road Signs as part of Traffic Study

As part of its budget planning, Antigonish Town Council accounted for the purchase of two solar

powered road signs which will help collect data for a traffic study.

Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier said council received concerns from residents in the Arbour Drive and Xavier Drive areas about excessive traffic speeds. The town is looking at potential traffic calming measures and a traffic study. The new signs will not only be able to tell drivers how fast they are going, but will also record the related data.

The preliminary cost of the signs is $21,000 plus HST. Cormier said he is likely ordering the signs this week, adding he is hoping to get them in as soon as possible.