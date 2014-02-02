Antigonish to Sign a MOU with Maritime Municipal Electric Utility Alliance

Antigonish Town Council voted in favour of signing a memorandum of understanding with the Maritime Municipal Electric Utility Alliance during last night`s regular monthly meeting.

Following the meeting, Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said as a combined voice, it’s easier to be heard when it comes to things like regulations. She said they will also benefit from the experience and advice of other electric utilities.

Boucher said it will also help with the purchase of equipment and members can be ready to help one another.