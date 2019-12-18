Antigonish Town and County and St. FX to hire full-time Emergency Management Coordinator

The county, the town, and StFX are partnering to add a full-time emergency management coordinator for the area.

Warden Owen McCarron said all three parties agreed to fund the position for a two-year term, calling it an opportunity to put together a plan so the whole area is in a state of readiness. The parties are looking to fill the position in the new year.

McCarron said the idea has been in the works for some time, noting discussion with STFX have been ongoing for close to two years. Currently the town and county have an emergency management coordinator who is part-time.