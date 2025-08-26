Antigonish Town and County Athletes Competed at Canada Games

Antigonish Town and County was well represented in the just completed Canada Summer Games in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. Town and county athletes competed in five different sports.

In week one, Austin Wabbie of Antigonish and the Nova Scotia Men’s Basketball team placed 6th in competition.

In Week 2, Sidnee Wood of Aulds Cove and the Nova Scotia Women’s baseball team placed fourth. This was the first year for women’s baseball at the Summer Games.

Dunmore’s Zoe Landry was busy at the track, finishing 12th in the 200 metres, 7th in the 4 by 100 metres and 8th in the 4 by 400 metres.

Pomquet’s Zach Demers placed 8th in wrestling.

Sadie Delorey and her women’s soccer team captured the final Bronze Medal of the games for Nova Scotia on Sunday afternoon, defeating Alberta 3-1 on penalty kicks after the two teams played to a scoreless draw.

Team Nova Scotia finished 5th at the games with 61 medals; 21 Gold, 22 Silver and 18 Bronze.