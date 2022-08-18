Antigonish Town and County awaiting word from consultants

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said both Antigonish councils are awaiting word back from consultants on a draft report concerning the proposed consolidation fo the town and county.

McCarron said they are hoping to receive the report by the end of the month. He suspects both councils will meet with the consultants, Brighter Communities and Planning, to go through the entire draft report, and then look at how they will share the report with the public.

McCarron said he would like to see the report available in as many forms as possible, hard copies, digital copies, and on the town and county`s social media pages.

The warden said both councils are anxiously awaiting the results of the report and look forward to going though it in great detail before sharing with the public