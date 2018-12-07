Antigonish Town and County celebrates David Miller’s Life

Antigonish Town and County residents will celebrate the life of businessman and community

supporter David Miller. Miller died at home in Antigonish last month.

The celebration will be held Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Arts House. That includes a formal program from 3:30 to 4:30 of music and personal remembrances of David from family and friends. One of the organizers of the celebration Beth Latwaitis says Miller never stopped thinking of his community.

Another organizer of the event, Mike MacEachern, says Miller was always looking ahead on what could be done for the community five years from now.