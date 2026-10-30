Antigonish Town and County Councils hear findings on Recreation Facilities and Recreation Needs Assessment

A joint Antigonish Town and County council special meeting heard a presentation on the findings of a recreation facilities and recreation needs assessment on Monday night.

In 2025, the town and county endorsed a recreation needs assessment and awarded the contract to ASBB Economics and Research Ltd early this year. Eight engagement sessions took place in the town and county over the spring, and there was also a community organization survey. Around 700 people took part in the online public survey, and 44 groups completed the community organization survey.

Following the presentation, Antigonish Warden Nicholas MacInnis said the big question going into the meeting was whether the area needed a new recreation facility or not.