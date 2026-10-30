Antigonish Town and County Councils hear findings on Recreation Facilities and Recreation Needs Assessment
Oct 30, 2026 | Local News
A joint Antigonish Town and County council special meeting heard a presentation on the findings of a recreation facilities and recreation needs assessment on Monday night.
In 2025, the town and county endorsed a recreation needs assessment and awarded the contract to ASBB Economics and Research Ltd early this year. Eight engagement sessions took place in the town and county over the spring, and there was also a community organization survey. Around 700 people took part in the online public survey, and 44 groups completed the community organization survey.
Following the presentation, Antigonish Warden Nicholas MacInnis said the big question going into the meeting was whether the area needed a new recreation facility or not.
As for what happens now, the warden said the next step is to meet with the recreation departments for the two Antigonish municipalities and ask them to comb through the results and find things they can do now with existing resources to improve access to facilities. In the long term, MacInnis said council will look to take some of the more challenging issues into their next budget discussions.