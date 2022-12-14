Antigonish Town and County Councils Plan New Years Levee

Antigonish Town and County will host a New Years Levee for the first time since the onset of covid 19.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said he is looking forward to the event, this year hosted at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre. He said it`s something residents looked forward to in the past, noting it is always well attended, adding it is great to see it return. He also called it an opportunity for residents to meet with council members from the town and county.

The event will feature live entertainment and some holiday treats as well.