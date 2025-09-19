Antigonish Town and County Councils Receive Report That Re-Evaluates and Assesses Flood Impacts

CBCL offered presentation to a joint council meeting for the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish on Wednesday night.

Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis explained CBCL received a contract about two years ago through the Eastern District Planning Commission designed to re-evaluate and assess the flood impacts within portions of the town and county.

MacInnis said the county will use findings of the report to look at its planning documents. The report will now go to regular council and through the planning and advisory committee.

MacInnis said the biggest take away from the report will likely be how do they adapt existing infrastructure to address future impacts.