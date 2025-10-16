Antigonish Town and County Filmmakers invited to Gather for a Meeting on October 21st

It’s an effort to bring filmmakers together in Antigonish town and county.

A community filmmaking meeting will be held next Tuesday, October 21st at 7pm in the Community Room of the Peoples’ Place Library.

One of the organizers of the meeting, David Overmars says the gathering is meant to take stock of who is interested in filmmaking.

Overmars says it’s an exciting time to be involved in filmmaking. He says there are grants available that focus on projects that are filmed in rural areas.

He says a community like Antigonish is a prime location to start a new a production hub, but it begins with local filmmakers getting their productions on the screen.