Antigonish Town and County Fire Departments Respond to Fire on Highland Drive

The Antigonish Town Fire Department, along with Antigonish County Fire Department, responded to a structure fire at 97 Highland Drive Antigonish yesterday at 8:32 PM

The first firefighters on scene found a large amount of fire showing from a structure at the rear of the property. The fire was extinguished, and the structure was a total loss with damage to two other structures as a result from the heat of the fire. There were no injuries to firefighters.

The Antigonish RCMP assisted on scene as well as with traffic control. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.