Antigonish Town and County hopeful of getting out to residents in March to Talk about the Possibility of Consolidation

With the town and county of Antigonish looking at the possibility of consolidating into one

municipal unit, both bodies are still hoping to get out to residents to hear their questions and concerns by March.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the immediate next step is a virtual joint council meeting next week to speak with consultants and come up with a timeline for the project. She also said the councils want to come up with guiding principles for the proposal.

Boucher said she couldn`t imagine having virtual meetings on such an important issue, adding both councils will do whatever they can to meet with the public. Both the town and county are hoping to have the matter settled by the time the next municipal election rolls around in 2024.