Antigonish Town and County Joint Council Meeting Discusses Library Funding

Wednesday’s Antigonish Town and County Joint council meeting featured a presentation from Pictou Antigonish Regional Library chief librarian Eric Stackhouse on library funding.

During the presentation, Stackhouse noted, since 2006, the cost of living went up by 51 per cent, provincial expenditures went up by 162 per cent, and minimum wage increase by 142 per cent. Between 2009 and 2019, there was no increase in provincial funding for libraries. Between 2019 to 2024, there was a one-time provincial increase of $258,900, and no increase in municipal funding requested. Since 2024, Stackhouse noted the province performed a library funding review which showed libraries were underfunded in all areas and then followed up with a one-time bridge funding of $134,000, while municipalities were asked to support minimum wage increase and cost of living for other staff.

Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis said council also heard about how libraries are increasingly being used more and more for things other than borrow and lending materials.

The warden said both councils wrote letters to local MLAs as well as Premier Tim Houston asking for more help for libraries, adding they are hoping the message will sink in by budget time.