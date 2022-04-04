Antigonish Town and County organizations come together to Support Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief Effort

A group in Antigonish Town and County has come together to raise money in support of the

Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief Effort. All donations received will be sent to the Canadian Red Cross. The organization calls itself the Antigonish Community Ukrainian Relief Effort or ACURE.

One of the organizers of the group, Clarence Deyoung says it was formed shortly after the Town and County of Antigonish and St. FX University made a commitment to donate $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross.

Deyoung says the response to the appeal has been very positive.

Donations can made via e-transfer at ukrainianrelief22@gmail.com. When making an e-transfer, include your name, address, phone number and e-mail; Red Cross will send a tax receipt for any donation of $20 or more.

You can also mail your donation to Antigonish Community Relief Effort, P. O. Box 1311, Antigonish, Nova Scotia B2G 2L6. Details on how to donate can also be found on the 989XFM Facebook Page