Antigonish Town and County Participates in the Great Nova Scotia Pick-Me-Up

In Antigonish County, you may spot some local residents picking up garbage in their neighbourhood, on a roadside or perhaps a beach. The Antigonish Library is inviting area residents to drop by the library on Friday from 10 to 2 to participate in the Great Nova Scotia Pick-Me-Up, a province-wide initiative to pick up trash. Garbage bags and gloves will be provided It’s the largest community driven clean-up program in the province. .

It’s coordinated by the Adopt-A-Highway program. Program Manager Amy Langille says local pick-ups like the one in Antigonish often collects significant amounts of trash.

Langille says local pick-ups usually happen across the province from April to the end of October. Because of COVID-19, it started a little later, June 15th. Langille says they will try to keep the program running as long as possible this year