Antigonish Town and County Planning Canada Day Celebrations

Antigonish’s Canada Day celebrations will be a community affair.

Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said the day kicks off with the annual pancake breakfast at the Royal Canadian Legion prepared by the Antigonish Lion’s Club. Up next will be games and entertainment at St. Andrew’s Junior School, from noon until 5 p.m., hosted by county recreation.

Entertainment at Columbus Field will start at 7:30 and run until 8:45, followed by dignitary speeches and the volunteer of the year, youth volunteer of the year, and good neighbour awards. Entertainment will then continue with the fireworks set to begin at dusk.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to come down to Columbus Field for the events and entertainment.