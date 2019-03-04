Antigonish Town and County Prepare for 55 Plus Games

will take place from July 31st to August 3rd. More than 800 athletes and their families are expected to participate. The co-chairs of the games organizing committee are Antigonish Town Councillor Dianne Roberts and Antigonish County Councillor Vaughn Chisholm. Antigonish Town and County is getting ready to host the Nova Scotia 55 plus games. The eventwill take place from July 31st to August 3rd. More than 800 athletes and their families are expected to participate. The co-chairs of the games organizing committee are Antigonish Town Councillor Dianne Roberts and Antigonish County Councillor Vaughn Chisholm.

Chisholm says approximately 25 events are taking place over the course of the games.

Roberts and Chisholm says they will also need a number of volunteers to help stage these games.