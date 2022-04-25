Antigonish Town and County Residents Dig Deep to Help Residents of Ukraine

Efforts by an organization in Antigonish Town and County to raise money in support of the

people of Ukraine re going well. The group, called Antigonish Community Ukrainian Relief Effort was formed earlier this month. It’s goal is to raise $25,000; matching what the Town and County of Antigonish and St. FX University committed to the cause. One of the organizers of the group, Clarence Deyoung, says it has reached 80 per cent of its goal.

All money raised will go to the Canadian Red Cross. Deyoung says the Red Cross has assured them all contributions will be sent to Ukraine for life-saving aid to people in need.

Donations can be sent via e-transfer at ukrainianrelief22@gmail.com. When making the e-transfer include your name, address, phone number and email. Cheques can be mailed to Antigonish Community Ukrainian Relief Effort, P.O. Box 1311, Antigonish B2G 2L6.